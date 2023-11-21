ADVERTISEMENT

IT searches conducted on industrialists in Bengaluru

November 21, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax officials on Tuesday searched residences and offices of some industrialists in Bengaluru.

The searches were conducted on premises belonging to industrialists in Rajajinagar, Magadi Road and Adugodi in Bengaluru, and a premises at Harohalli Industrial Estate in Ramanagar district. Sources said that the searches were on till late night. The IT officials are learnt to have seized documents pertaining to financial transactions from the premises that were searched.

It may be noted that the IT officials had taken up elaborate searches at different locations of Bengaluru recently and seized cash to the tune of nearly ₹100 crore. This had triggered a political row on to whom that money belongs.

