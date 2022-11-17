IT raid on Congress leader in Chikkamagaluru, party workers stage protest

November 17, 2022 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax officials conducted search operations at the house and other properties belonging to former Congress MLC Gayathri Shanthe Gowda in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.

The officials reached her house on Market Road in the morning in private cars. They are said to have been collecting documents related to Ms. Gayathri and her husband Shanthe Gowda, a contractor. Both have identified with the Congress for many years.

‘Raids politically motivated’

As news of the raids spread, Congress party workers gathered near Ms. Gayathri’s house and raised slogans against the IT Department and Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi, who is also national general secretary of the BJP. The protesters blamed Mr. Ravi for the IT raids on his political rivals.

Later, the workers staged a protest in the city and burnt an effigy of Mr. Ravi, alleging the IT raids were politically motivated. The IT Department should have conducted raids on the properties belonging to Ravi, they said. Congress party leaders M.L. Murthy and others led the protest.

