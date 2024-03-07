IT quiz initiative for engineering students in Karnataka

March 07, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Board for IT Education Standards (BITES), an autonomous body promoted by the Government of Karnataka in association with IT industries and educational institutions, announced the commencement of registrations for the 15th edition of TCS TechBytes – the Engineering IT Quiz. The quiz is open to engineering students (BE/ BTech) of all streams and semesters in Karnataka.

TCS TechBytes challenges and encourages students to expand their knowledge of information technology and its diverse applications across industries. The objective is to enhance awareness in emerging areas, enabling them to compete in the fast-paced technology-intensive industry.

Each institution can send up to 20 students to participate in the Regional Finals of the quiz. There is no participation fee. Entries have to be sent by the respective institutions on or before March 11, 2024, to: bitesitquiz@gmail.com. Ph: 080-41235889.

The Regional Level Quiz will be conducted at six locations: Mangaluru – March 19, Mysuru – March 21, Kalaburagi – March 26, Dharwad – March 28, Tumakuru – April 2 and 5 Bengaluru. The State Finals will also be held in Bengaluru on April 5, 2024, a press release said here.

Winners and runners-up of each regional round will receive gift vouchers worth ₹12,000 and ₹10,000 respectively, as well as an opportunity to compete at the State Finals to be held in Bengaluru on April 5, 2024. At the finals, prizes include educational scholarships of ₹85,000 for the winners and ₹50,000 for the runners-up, the release stated.

The quiz will focus on the application of technology across various sectors and aspects such as the technology environment, business, its people, new trends, legends, etc. It will also focus on emerging areas such as: artificial intelligence, digital, cloud computing, automation, biometrics, mobility, robotics, telecom, social media and big data, personalities – international and national, software products, history of IT and areas where IT has made an impact such as education, entertainment, books, multimedia, music, movies, internet, banking, advertising, sports, gaming, social networking, cell phones, etc, the release said.

For more information visit www.bites.org.in.