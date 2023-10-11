ADVERTISEMENT

IT professional who went to Israel from Bagalkot for work is safe

October 11, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of Pooja Sangappa Umadi, an IT professional working in Israel, have said that she is safe amid the ongoing war in the region.

Nirmala Umadi, mother of the young engineer, told reporters in Rabakavi in Bagalkot district, that Pooja and her roommate from Mangaluru, are safe.

“My daughter made a video call on Tuesday and said that they are safe. They live in Petah Tikvah in Central Israel, which is at least 300 km away from the conflict zone of Gaza Strip. We have asked her not to worry about us, either,” Nirmala Umadi said.

She wished that the hostilities ceased and that her daughter comes home soon.

Pooja went to Israel over a year ago to work for Tata Consultancy Services.

