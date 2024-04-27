IT officials seize ₹2 crore from Congress leader’s vehicle

April 27, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Income Tax officials on Saturday morning seized an undocumented amount of ₹2 crore which was being transported in the car of Congress leader and former Mayor Sharankumar Modi.

The officials got information that money was transported by the train and had reached Kalaburagi. They confiscated the money when it was being shifted to the car belonging to Mr. Modi. They also seized the vehicle.

Later, the IT officals interrogated Mr .Modi at their office on Sedam Road. Mr. Modi is close aide of Congress leader and Minister for Environment and Forest Eshwar B. Khandre.

District Election Officer Fauzia Tarannum, informed the media that as per the information, IT officials seized a sum of ₹1,99,92,000 unaccounted amount from the vehicle. The department has not yet given preliminary report, she stated.

