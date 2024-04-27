ADVERTISEMENT

IT officials seize ₹2 crore from Congress leader’s vehicle

April 27, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax officials on Saturday morning seized an undocumented amount of ₹2 crore which was being transported in the car of Congress leader and former Mayor Sharankumar Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials got information that money was transported by the train and had reached Kalaburagi. They confiscated the money when it was being shifted to the car belonging to Mr. Modi. They also seized the vehicle.

Later, the IT officals interrogated Mr .Modi at their office on Sedam Road. Mr. Modi is close aide of Congress leader and Minister for Environment and Forest Eshwar B. Khandre.

District Election Officer Fauzia Tarannum, informed the media that as per the information, IT officials seized a sum of ₹1,99,92,000 unaccounted amount from the vehicle. The department has not yet given preliminary report, she stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US