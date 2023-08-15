It is time youth lead the country by providing efficient leadership, says Minister

August 15, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the public responding positively to the guarantee schemes, steps are being taken for the implementation of Yuva Nidhi scheme for helping unemployed youths in the State, Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has said.

Hoisting the tricolour at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at R.N. Shetty District Stadium in Dharwad on Tuesday, he said that the State government has fulfilled its promises by implementing the guarantee schemes and in Dharwad district alone, 1.51 crore women have availed themselves of free bus services worth ₹30.77 crore.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women will get ₹2,000 per month and 3,82,523 women in Dharwad district will benefit. Under the Gruha Jyoti scheme, 4,18,250 domestic electricity consumers out of the total 5,11,181 consumers in Dharwad district have received the benefit of up to 200 units of free power supply, he said.

The Minister said that in the last 76 years, the country has grown manifold due to the contribution from senior leaders, heads of institutions and the people. It is time that the youth come forward to lead the country by entering into politics and providing efficient leadership, he said.

He said that steps are being taken to convert 18 habitats in the district into revenue villages. After initial delay due to rain, sowing has been completed in 1.57 lakh hectares, while the district has set a target of 2.57 lakh hectares. The district has so far received 391 mm of rainfall till August and 11,300 quintals of seeds have been distributed among farmers. This apart, 35,807 tonnes of various fertilizers too have been supplied, he said.

Emphasising the need for people to remember the sacrifice made by freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi, he said that everyone should contribute towards nation building and invited suggestions from people for the development of Dharwad district.

“Our national flag, national anthem, emblems signify our country’s sovereignty and reveal the country’s culture and thought process. It is the responsibility of every citizen to show respect to national symbols. The Constitution framed by Baba Saheb Ambedkar provides the foundation for the nation’s administration and development,” he said.

The Minister also said that it is a matter of pride that the national flag is manufactured at Bengeri in Hubballi and Garag in Dharwad district. He also recalled the visit of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Prasad and Subhas Chandra Bose to Dharwad district and the publications that contributed a great deal to the freedom movement.

He said that Sir Siddappa Kambli, Deputy Channabasappa, Artal Rudragouda and others contributed a lot to education and development of the region.

The former chairman of Legislative Council Viranna Mattigatti, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar and others were present.

Enthralled

Students from Presentation School, KPES School and Basavaraddi School enthralled the spectators by their lively cultural performances.

A Mallakambha performance from students of the Government Primary School at Kamadolli in Kundgol taluk mesmerised the audience. The Minister lauded their performance and assured them of providing advanced Mallakambha equipment.

On the occasion, achievers in various fields and government officials were felicitated by the dignitaries.

Free laptops were given to a few beneficiaries and palm saplings were symbolically handed over to a farmer.