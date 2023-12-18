It is time to deal with ‘collective cowardice’ and fix responsibility on people who remain mute spectators to crimes in public places: High Court

December 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

It is high time for the authorities to deal with the ‘collective cowardice’ among people for remaining mute spectators to offences committed in public places and fix ‘collective responsibility’, the High Court Karnataka said on Monday.

The court made these observations while expressing anguish over the fact that 50-60 villagers had remained ‘mute spectators’ when a group of 13 assailants recently dragged, stripped, assaulted and tied a woman to an electricity pole in a public place in Vantamuri village of Belagavi district after her son eloped with a girl of the same village.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit, which on December 11 had suo motu taken cognisance of the incident, on Monday took note of the fact from the status report, submitted by the police, which indicated that only one person had came forward to help the woman among the 50-60 persons, who had gathered when the woman was being assaulted by 13 assailants.

‘Passive abetment’

That out of 50-60 persons, only one namely Jahangir gathered the courage and others, who are neither assailants nor offenders, remained mute spectators is nothing short of “passive abetment”, the Bench observed.

Pointing out the that the court has noticed ‘collective cowardice’ in many offences that occur in public places, the Bench said, “Now time has come to give a serious thought and a different angle to look into such a situations. We are of the opinion that certain solid steps should be taken by way fixing ‘collective responsibility’ in a manner that is in tune with the principle of the Article 15 [Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth] of the Constitution of India.”

Except the president of the grama panchayat, Siddappa, who called the police station, no positive step was taken by any persons like panchayat development officer or the members, the Bench said while pointing out that 50-60 person could not rescue the victim from the 13 assailants.

Apart from looking from the crime angle, the stakeholders will have to address the issue of ‘collective cowardice’ from the sociological angle by involving experts, the Bench said orally.

Bentinck’s strategy

On fixing collective responsibility, the Bench orally said that it has been written, in the book on Indian History by R.C. Majumdar, that during the period of William Bentinck, the then British Governor General, whenever arson or loot or robbery used to take place, Bentinck would identify the village from where the perpetrators came; and the entire village was made to pay penalty because the villagers allowed such offences to take place due to their inaction.

Meanwhile, the Bench took note of the situation that people some time hesitate to come forward to help the victims of crime in public places as they are not comfortable with the process that they will have to undergo with the police, and perhaps even with the judiciary. The police, subject to exceptions, do not not differentiate between the witnesses and the accused and that is unpleasant for the people, the bench observed.

Beta Padhao, Beti Bachao

It is not just Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, but actually now it should be “Beta Padhao, Beti Bachao” the Bench said, while emphasising that boys should be taught to respect every woman the way they respect their own sister and mother, and society has to train the children that there is nothing wrong in helping somebody during difficult time.

Meanwhile, the Bench took note of view of the medical officer that the victim woman requires treatment for about six to eight months for depression caused to her due to the incident.

Earlier, the government said that ₹5 lakh has been paid to the victim’s bank account as ex-gratia from Chief Minister’s Fund and the Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation has identified two acres and three guntas of land in Saundatti taluk for allotting it to her and the process of transfer of the land to her would be completed by December 31.

