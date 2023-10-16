It is the responsibility of every citizen to see that India becomes the world’s third largest economy: Governor

October 16, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

India has completed 75 glorious years of Independence and the Indian economy has grown in the last few decades and today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. It is the sole responsibility of every individual citizen to see that India become the world’s third largest economy in the coming years, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has said.

He was addressing students after distributing degree convocation certificates and Ph.D awards at the 13th annual convocation of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University in Bidar on Monday.

“We all know that with the kind of treasures India has had in those days it was called the Golden Sparrow. Our valiant freedom fighters fought the British to get Independence. We should strive hard to regain India’s past glory,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Mr. Gehlot expressed that the economic condition of the field of animal husbandry and fishing should be improved and suggested that indigenous breeds be promoted. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has begun to address critical gaps in the fisheries value chain from fish production, productivity and quality to technology, post-harvest infrastructure and marketing.

Stressing the need to protect the environment and create more awareness in this regard, Mr. Gehlot said that “if we use the natural resources in a sustainable manner, only then our future generations will be safe.”

Agriculture development is one of the most powerful tools to end poverty, as growth in the agriculture sector is two to four times more effective in raising incomes among the poorest compared to other sectors, Mr. Gehlot added.

He said that in the last 75 years, India has progressed in every field. Now, agriculture research and new inventions in the farming sector should reach farmers. India should come to the fore in maximum milk production. Agriculture production as well as the income of farmers should increase. He said that agriculture can create investment and employment opportunities.

Mr. Gehlot appealed to every Indian citizen to work tirelessly to make India self-reliant.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K Venkatesh, Deputy Director-General of Indian Agricultural Research Council, New Delhi, A.C. Agrawal, Vice-Chancellor K.C. Veeranna and Registrar S. Shivashankar were present.

Certificates, gold medals

As many as 837 students received convocation certificates, while meritorious students were honoured with 128 gold medals.

A.N. Raghavesh, who has completed his Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry from Gadag Veterinary College, bagged 16 gold medals, followed by Sachin Huddar of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University in Bidar with five gold medals and S. Vasudha of Bengaluru Veterinary College with four gold medals.

