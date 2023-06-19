It is the responsibility of every citizen to see India become the third largest economy by 2030, says Governor

June 19, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and it is the sole responsibility of every individual citizen to make a major contribution to see India as the third largest economy by 2030, Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot has said.

He was addressing students after distributing degree convocation certificates and Ph.D awards at the 41st annual convocation of Gulbarga University here on Monday.

Mr. Gehlot said that India will have to move ahead and strive to bring in transformation in all sectors to fulfil the vision of a developed nation in the centenary year of its Independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In ancient times, our ancestors established a strong economy and India was known as Sparrow of Gold. Now, India has set a goal to develop and emerge as a global leader in the next 25 years,” he said.

A faux pas

Meanwhile, in what was seen as a faux pas, Mr. Gehlot congratulated those who were conferred honorary doctorate in the last two years during 39th and 40th annual convocation, instead of congratulating Manayya Badiger, Tatya Rao Kamble and Srinath N.S. who received honorary doctorate from the university this year. Mr. Gehlot read the names of Siddarama Sharanaru Beldal, Guramma Siddareddy and Basavaraj G. Patil Ashtoor from an old list (all these personalities received honorary doctorate last year) and congratulated them.

Surprisingly, Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar did not even make an attempt to correct Mr. Gehlot.

And, Prof. Agsar also failed to clarify how Mr. Gehlot got the list of honorary doctorate winners of last year.

Pro-Chancellor and Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar said that the government is committed to providing quality education while also ensuring employment for youth under 371 (J) of the Constitution to ensure the overall development of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Degree certificates

As many as 72 meritorious students received 165 gold medals and 15 students received cash prizes. A total of 129 students, including 78 male and 51 female, received Ph.Ds.

A total of 30,761 students, 26,590 undergraduates and 4,171 postgraduates, were given degree certificates.

University Registrar B. Sharanappa and Registrar (Evaluation) Jyoti Dhama Prakash were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.