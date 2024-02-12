It is the moral duty of all to bequeath clean environment for future generations, says VTU Vice-Chancellor

February 12, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Belagavi

A two-day International Conference on Hazardous Materials Management and Environmental Practices began in the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said that it is the moral duty of all to bequeath a pollution-free environment to the next generation.

“India is facing many challenges such as water, air and soil pollution. It is our moral duty to create safer, pollutant-free and sustainable environment for our future generations,” he said.

“It has been proved that hazardous material management and environmental practices are integral components for sustainable development of the country. By implementing stringent regulations, adopting innovative solutions and promoting environmentally sound practices, we can safeguard public health, protect the environment and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,’‘ he said.

A technology-driven approach is needed to ensure this. Socially significant techniques such as waste-to-energy conversion, decentralized treatment facilities, community- based involvement, initiatives, awareness and public-private partnerships promote inclusive and sustainable waste management, he said.

Guests of honour, a former senior scientist from the U.S. Vishwanath Rampur, the former Chairman, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, B. Shivalingaiah, Technical Advisor to Ministry of Large and Medium Industries Arvind Galagali, founder and vice-president of ACHMM India Chapter B.S. Jaiprakash, VTU Registrar B E. Rangaswamy, Registrar Evaluation T.N. Sreenivasa and Finance Officer M. A. Sapna were on the stage.

Mr. Vishwanath Rampur said that managing hazardous materials is a big challenge post the industrial revolution. He gave several examples of success achieved in this direction.

Mr. Shivalingaiah spoke of the 3D approach - Desire, Development and Deterioration as important factors.

“The first two Ds are responsible for progress which leads to the third one in the form of rapid climate change. Other undesirable implications are acid rain, global warming and loss of biodiversity. Today’s technocrats should be able to tell society about the good and bad things used in industry and the products and waste material produced,’‘ he said.

Mr. Arvind Galagali said that rapid industrialisation has caused water and air pollution leading to death and displacement of innumerable number of people.

“This is the right time to bring innovative practices and new solutions to handle industry wastes through collaborative work in the field of research and development,” he said.

Chairperson of the department Nagaraj Patil and others were present.

As many as 16 expert resource persons are presenting papers. Over 150 delegates, 25 industries and 15 government organisations are participating.

VTU is organising the conference in association with the Institute of Environment and Hazardous Materials Management, Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Bengaluru, and the Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals, Rockville, Maryland, U.S.