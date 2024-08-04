ADVERTISEMENT

It is shameless of Siddaramaiah to continue as Chief Minister, says Pralhad Joshi

Published - August 04, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Demanding that Siddaramaiah submit his resignation, the Union Minister asks why he is hesitant in facing a CBI probe

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Siddaramaiah is clearly involved in most of the major scams that the Congress government in Karnataka is embroiled in. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

It is shameless of Siddaramaiah to continue as Chief Minister of Karnataka in the face of such serious allegations against him, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress government in Karnataka has got embroiled in scams in several departments within such a short time. Mr. Siddaramaiah is clearly involved in most of the major scams,” Mr. Joshi said.

“The Chief Minister keeps claiming that he has done no wrong. Why then is he shying away from a CBI probe? He should immediately resign and face probe,” Mr. Joshi told reporters.

The Karnataka Congress should prove that it has not given the ill-gotten money from the Valmiki corporation to its high command, he demanded of it.

He said that the State government is anti-people and anti-Dalit. “A Dalit police officer has ended his life and the MLA who is facing the charge of having harassed him is absconding. The State government should clarify its stand on such issues,” Mr. Joshi said.

