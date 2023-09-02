HamberMenu
It is quite natural to move SC for a stay, says Deve Gowda

September 02, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has said that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will move the Supreme Court seeking a stay of the High Court’s verdict that set aside his membership in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to presspersons in Holenarsipur on Saturday, Mr. Gowda said, “It is quite natural to move the Supreme Court. We will make all efforts necessary to get a stay in the case. I can’t tell you what will happen there.” However, he refused to comment on the judgement. “I have not gone through the content of the judgement. I will not comment on it,” he said. Karnataka High Court, in its order on Friday (September 1), set aside the membership of Prajwal Revanna, Lok Sabha member of Hassan.

On his son and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy’s health condition, Mr. Deve Gowda said he had advised his son to take rest for four-five days after getting discharged from the hospital. Mr. Deve Gowda was in Holenarasipur to offer prayers at Deveshwara Temple in his native place.

