It is possible Ashok won the post in an open tender, says Minister

November 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Belagavi

“It is possible that BJP MLA R. Ashok has won the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly after bidding for it in an open tender,” Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said in Bagalkot on Thursday.

He was here to participate in the Bovi community convention.

BJP leaders, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, have on earlier occasions said that BJP leaders who have been aspiring for the post of Chief Minister and Cabinet slots should get them only against monetary considerations, the Minister said.

“It is possible that the post of Leader of Opposition has also been allotted like this. Now, we should ask BJP leaders about the quantum of consideration,” Mr. Tangadagi said.

“The BJP is not a sinking ship. The ship has already sunk. Some BJP leaders are describing [State BJP president] B.Y. Vijayendra and Mr. Ashok as two bullocks that will till the land and cultivate it to ensure a good harvest. But let me tell them. Not just these two, the BJP will not be able to get a good harvest even if they get two more bullocks,” he said.