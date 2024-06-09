It is people’s aspiration to see me in the Union Cabinet, says C.N. Manjunath

Cardiologist and MP-elect from Bengaluru Rural C.N. Manjunath, who contested from the BJP and defeated three-time Congress MP D.K. Suresh, said he was the “people’s candidate” and that it is their aspiration to see him in the Union Cabinet. In an interview with The Hindu, he claimed his victory was possible because those who were treated at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research became his “ambassadors”.

Excerpts:

In a high-voltage electoral battle, you won with a thumping majority. How do you analyse your victory?

While both BJP and JD(S) workers worked unitedly, people overwhelmingly reciprocated and appreciated my services. Wherever I went, I found a gratitude factor and this resulted in voluntary third-party campaigning. Those who were treated during my tenure at Jaydeva turned into my ambassadors and I became people’s candidate. I have realised that society still recognises simplicity and the candidate’s professional contribution. My victory was celebrated by the entire State and not just in my constituency. I was not just voted but I have also earned their love and respect.

What role are you envisaging as part of the Union government?

As I said I was the people’s candidate, and it is their aspiration to see me as their representative in the Union Cabinet. Moreover, I have a proven track record of bringing outstanding transformation in affordable healthcare. I have set up a model during my tenure at India’s largest public heart institute. Because of my performance and my contributions, people are aspiring to see me in a bigger role.

Being a doctor, you have never discriminated against people based on their caste or creed or how rich or poor they are. How will you fit yourself in the BJP and adapt to its ideology?

It is the NDA government this time. Ideologies will change to suit the needs and aspirations of the people over a period of time. People teach a lesson during every election and we have to respond to their aspirations and this is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address at the NDA meeting on Friday. There should be no barrier in our love as people from all communities have voted for me.

What are your plans for your constituency?

There is a need for setting up a 200-bed multispecialty hospital empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme hospital in Ramanagara. Work on the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences campus in Ramanagara is going on and we have to work collectively with the State government for this. The long-pending Mekedatu project is another priority and all parties should work unitedly for its implementation. The suburban rail project should be extended up to Harohalli in my constituency to promote industrial growth.

Will your political career result in ending your profession as a doctor?

Certainly not. Whenever I am in Bengaluru, I will make sure to practice at least for two to three hours every day five days a week.