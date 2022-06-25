It is now Department of School Education and Literacy

The Karnataka government has issued an order renaming the Department of Primary and Secondary Education as the ‘Department of School Education and Literacy’.

Across the nation, education up to Class XII (or pre-university) comes under school education and the National Education Policy 2020 also reiterates this. So, experts had suggested to the government that it is necessary to bring all of primary and secondary education, including the Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Pre-University Education, under one umbrella, according to the order.

The order stated that the change in nomenclature was being carried out as per the direction of the Primary and Secondary Education Minister.