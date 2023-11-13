HamberMenu
It is not proper to oppose caste census even before report is released, says Minister

November 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“It is not proper to oppose the caste census even before the report is released. Differences of opinion about it should be resolved after a wide public debate and discussion. No one should oppose it using unreasonable objections,” Public Works Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Monday.

He said that the State government is likely to release the caste census report after the winter session of the Legislative Assembly scheduled in Belagavi.

He denied as baseless that charge made by Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy that the Congress high command has asked its Ministers in the State to collect money through illicit means to finance elections in other States. “No such developments have taken place,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister’s Office will react to another charge made by Mr. Kumaraswamy about misappropriation of funds by it [CMO].

Mr. Jarkiholi said that he has made no demands before the party high command whatsoever. To a query about him being in the race for the post of Deputy Chief Minister, he said that the party will decide on it.

