It is mandatory to notify tenants of land and hear their objections before acquiring land under 2013 Act: HC

January 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

It is mandatory for the State government to notify and hear objections of all the “persons interested” in the land, including the tenant of the land, before issuing final notification for acquisition under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, said the High Court of Karnataka.

Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. of Sangli in Maharashtra.

The petitioner had questioned the notifications issued in 2017 for acquiring 86 acres and 35 guntas of land situated at Kusanal and Ugar Khurd villages of Belagavi district without issuing notice to the company, which is the tenant of the land since 1951 and its application for tenancy rights under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act has been pending adjudication before the land tribunal.

The land was notified for establishing a rehabilitation centre for Hipparagi dam project by the State government. The acquisition notice was served only to the owner of the land, Ganapati Maharaj Sangli, who did not object to the acquisition, and hence the authorities passed the award in 2018.

On analysing the 2013 Act, the court pointed out that every person who claims an interest in compensation to be made on account of acquisition of land is a “person interested” as per this law. And persons who have tenancy rights under the relevant State laws are included in the definition of “person interested” under Section 3(x) of the 2013 Act, the court noted.

The court also found that Section 15 of the 2013 Act states that any person interested in any land, which has been notified for acquisition, may object to the area and suitability of the land proposed to be acquired.

When Section 11 of 2013 Act seeks to injunct all the persons who are interested in land from creating any transaction, it logically follows that all the interested persons would also have to be notified, the court said.

Meanwhile, the court pointed out that “the Rules framed by the Central government would satisfy the requirement of Section 11 of 2013 Act and the Rules framed by the State are silent about notifying the persons interested”.

In order to achieve the objects of the 2013 Act, it would be necessary and mandatory for the State government to notify all persons interested in the land proposed for acquisition, the court made it clear while quashing the acquisition notification and directing the government to consider the objections to be filed by the company for acquisition.

It would be illogical and unnatural to exclude a tenant of a land, who would also be dependent on the land, to object to the acquisition when the 2013 Act fundamentally changes the very process of compulsory acquisition and seeks to involve everyone affected, including the local self government to participate and give their inputs regarding the proposed acquisition, even before a decision is taken to initiate acquisition, the court observed.