It is ironical that BJP raises questions about Congress, says Mallikarjun Kharge

March 20, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

“The BJP is running anti-people and anti-poor governments at the Centre and in several States. The BJP’s organisation is not democratic. But it raises questions about the Congress. It is ironical,” AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said in Belagavi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that I [Mr. Kharge] am not independent and I am remote controlled.

I want to ask him in whose hands is the remote that controls BJP national president J.P. Nadda? On whose directions he makes his statements and his speeches? Mr. Kharge asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP says one thing, but does another. It vowed to end corruption, but did nothing when the contractors association complained to Mr. Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to Meghalaya and accused the government of being corrupt. But he did not initiate any inquiry,” he said.

“The Delhi police are asking Rahul Gandhi proof for his statement on women being sexually assaulted. That was a statement made in Kashmir over 45 days ago. Now, they are at his door, seeking proof,” he said.

“I want to bring it to the notice of Mr. Shah that the contractors who complained of corruption have provided all relevant proof and are awaiting action from the government. Please go ahead and order an inquiry into those allegations, rather than asking the police to collect evidence from Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi was only recalling the information that he collected from women he met during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The BJP is stifling our voices inside and outside Parliament. Rahul Gandhi and I spoke about the Adani issue. But our voices were muted. Why is the government doing this? Is it wrong to say that democratic institutions are not functioning properly in India? Is it wrong to say that atrocities continue to be committed against the deprived classes?” he asked.

“The BJP continues to tell lies and mislead the public. It is condemnable that its priorities do not lie with public interest, but with the enrichment of a few. There are 50 lakh vacancies in government departments and no steps have been taken to fill them. Mr. Modi has not kept his famous pre-poll promise of creating two crore jobs per year. I want to ask him where are the 18 crore jobs that you promised?” he said.

“The BJP is also using strong arm tactics to silence critics,” he said. “But let me tell you that neither Rahul Gandhi nor any other Congress leader will succumb to these tactics of the BJP. We are not afraid of your CBI, ED, IT or CVC. We will continue to speak the truth and let us see what they can do,” Mr. Kharge said.

He described Belagavi as a sacred land for the Congress as Mahatma Gandhi was elected president of the then party a century ago.

In his speech in Belagavi in 1924, Mahatma Gandhi said that he will try to build an India that the poorest man will think that this country is his and that his voice is heard. It is here that Mahatma Gandhi said that everyone should feel that there is no discrimination between the haves and the have nots and even women will be treated equally as men.

It is here that Mahatma Gandhi nominated Jawaharlal Nehru as the party general secretary. “I consider it my privilege to come here,” he said.

Mr. Kharge said that the Congress can easily win majority seats in Belagavi district. It is nothing new. “We have won 15-16 seats in Belagavi in the past. This time too, we will do it. I can assess the pro-Congress mood based on the strength of today’s rally and the unity among our leaders,” he said.

He ended his speech saying: “Mr. Modi, you may try to bury us deep, but we are like seeds and will keep sprouting again and again.”