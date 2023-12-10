It is important that everyone reads the Bhagavad Gita, says Swarnavalli seer

December 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Bhagavad Gita is a torch of wisdom that can lead the whole world to peace and prosperity, Sri Gangadharendra Saraswati Swami of Sonda Swarnavalli Math said in Hukkeri on Saturday.

“It is filled with such wisdom that even a single line ignites a spark of knowledge. We should all get into the habit of reading, understanding and following its principles,” he said.

He was speaking as part of Bhagavad Gita Abhiyan campaign led by the math.

“It is a classic work and has gained worldwide recognition. It should find a place in everyone’s home. But it is also important that we should all read it. The campaign aims at popularising its reading. Groups of volunteers are chanting shlokas from the holy book in several cities, towns and villages across the State,” he said.

Sri Chandrasekhara Shivacharya Swami of Hukkeri Hiremath said that the tradition of Swarnavalli Math is so noble that everyone is treated equally regardless of caste. This is evident in their Gita campaign, he said.

Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik said that youth should follow the ideals preached in the holy book. “It gives us the strength to face challenges of life. It has a solution for all problems. It is the answer to the crisis faced by the nation. Lord Krishna’s advice to Arjuna is a lesson to all mankind,” he said.

Abhinava Manjunatha Maharajaru, Ramanna Bantayi, Ramachandra Joshi, Hanumanta Inamdar, Sarvesha Jakati, Parameshwar Hegde, Subrahmanya Bhat, Aniruddha Joshi, Prakash Mutalik, Tammanagouda Patil, Viresh Tarali, Arvind Deshpande, Ningappa Kumbar, Harish Doddalingannavar, Govind Mutalik, Dhirendra Kulkarni, Babu Naik and others were present.