It is highly condemnable, says Satish Jarkiholi

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has strongly criticised the economic boycott of Muslim traders at Hindu festivals and jatras saying that it is being unleashed by right wing organisations to drum up political support for the BJP.

“The BJP’s communal agenda is no longer hidden. It has come out in the open now. It is highly condemnable,’’ Mr. Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Thursday. He was reacting to incidents in some towns where temple committees and Hindutva organisations have given an open call for boycott of Muslim shopkeepers.

“The BJP has failed completely in administration and welfare. But to divert the attention of the people away from real issues, it keeps raising communal issues. It tried to gain political mileage out of the hijab issue and to divide the student community on the basis of religion. Even now, the BJP is trying to reap political gains by giving out calls for economic boycott of Muslims,” he said.