It is high time for a law to book criminal cases against parents for harassing children over their custody, says HC judge

It is high time that the State and the UNICEF thought about proper legislation to array parents, both mother and father, as accused persons for harassing their children in child custody cases as courts are witnessing educated parents abusing their children due to their personal ego, said Justice B. Veerappa, a judge of the High Court of Karnataka, on Saturday.

‘‘Many educated parents harass their children for their personal ego... Such abuse of children can be stopped by registering criminal cases against such parents,” he said. He was speaking at a State-level consultation on the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCOSO) Act, 2012, organised by the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court of Karnataka.

The courts, both the High Court and family courts, come across a large number of cases between couples who are in conflict over the issue of custody of their children and visitation rights.

Love affairs

Mr. Justice Veerappa also said that there was a need for legislative changes in the POCSO Act for considering love affairs differently, other than the cases of child sexual abuse. He said that awareness of the POCSO Act was considerably high in Karnataka as a large number of cases were registered on behalf of the child victims under this law.

Justice K.S. Mudagal, Chairman of the HC’s Juvenile Justice Committee, said the cases registered under the POCSO Act were on the rise in the State. While a mere 47 cases were registered in 2012, around 2,800 cases were registered in 2020, and 2,355 cases till September in 2022.

Awareness

N. Manjula, Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, said as many as 19,145 criminal cases had been registered under the POCSO Act since its implementation in 2012 to August 2022. She said that 36% of the crimes against children were under the POCSO Act while emphasising that there was a need for more awareness about this law.

Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and other judges of the High Court and representatives from various stakeholders involved in the process of implementation of POCSO Act attended the event.