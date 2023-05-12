ADVERTISEMENT

It is good if the JD(S) supports a Congress majority govt.: Satish Jarkiholi

May 12, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Advice from seniors like H.D. Deve Gowda is valuable, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president, said in Belagavi on Friday that he does not dismiss the possibilities of a coalition with the JD(S).

“I think Congress will get majority seats and form the Government in Karnataka. But above that, if the JD(S) were to extend us support, it will be good,” he said. He clarifies that he was thinking of a coalition with the JD(S) where the Congress does not cross the half way mark, but a Congress majority government to which the JD(S) extends support for better governance.

To a query, he said that he considers guidance by H.D. Deve Gowda in running a government, very valuable. “There is nothing wrong in getting advice from seniors,” he said. He said that if the JD(S) would prefer an alliance with the Congress and not the BJP. Satish Jarkiholi started his career as a JD(S) MLC in 1998. He joined the Congress later and became won the Assembly election.

