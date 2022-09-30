It is foolish of Siddaramaiah to compare RSS with PFI, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, among others, offers bagina to the Krishna at Almatti in Vijayapura district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It is very strange that some Congress leaders are demanding a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS). It is unreasonable to do so. In fact, it is foolish of leaders like Siddaramaiah to compare it with Popular Front of India (PFI) and other such organisations.

While the RSS is a nationalist organisation that is involved in nation building, the now-banned Popular Front of India was an unlawful organisation that was engaged in anti-national activities, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said at Almatti in Vijayapura district on Friday.

“The now-banned PFI was an unlawful organisation that was engaged in anti-national activities and earlier, even some Congress leaders had themselves sought a ban on it ”Basavaraj Bommai,Chief Minister

He said that he will not react to Janata Dal(S) president C.M. Ibrahim’s statement on the ban on PFI likening it to a marriage and a divorce, saying that that is all Mr. Ibrahim knows about.

ADVERTISEMENT

If they remember correctly even some Congress leaders had demanded a ban on the PFI and other such organisations, he said. He was speaking to journalists after offering Bagina to the Krishna at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir.

He that he will soon be leaving for New Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion with BJP senior leaders. The Cabinet will be expanded once they give their consent, he said.

He said that the BJP government is committed to raising the height of Almatti dam to 524 metres. The matter is before the Supreme Court as the decision of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal has faced some contentions from riparian States. “Once that is settled, we will go ahead with the work,” he said.

Earlier, in Vijayapura, he said that there is no meaning in the Bharat Jodo rally of the Congress now as it (party) is responsible for Partition of the country.

He said that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa and he will jointly tour the State after the Dasara festival, to prepare the party for the next Assembly polls.