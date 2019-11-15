It is BJP in Kundgol

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged the Kundgol Town Panchayat by winning 12 out of the 19 seats.

According to Kundgol Tahsildar Basavaraj Melavanki, counting of votes was smooth at the taluk office on Thursday. When the final results came out, the BJP emerged the winner. The Congress won five seats and the remaining two seats went to Independent candidates.

This time, a total of 55 candidates from the BJP, the Congress, the Janata Dal(S) and the Independents were in the fray for the 19 seats. Polling was held on Tuesday and voter turnout was 72.4 %. And, the BJP has snatched this urban local body from the Congress-Janata Dal(S) alliance.

During the previous tenure, the BJP and the Congress had six seats each and the Janata Dal(S) had three. This time, the BJP has doubled its strength, while the Congress tally has come down by one. The Janata Dal(S) has been humiliated by drawing a blank.