It is always a hit-and-run case with Kumaraswamy, says Shettar

October 25, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Member of Legislative Council Jagadish Shettar has mocked the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy saying that “it is always a hit-and-run case with Mr. Kumaraswamy”.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, he said that Mr. Kumaraswamy has the habit of making allegations and running away without providing proof for them. “In the pendrive case also, the same thing happened,” Mr. Shettar said.

Mr. Shettar said that there is no use in just tweeting criticisms against the government. “It will lead nowhere. There will only be hype in the media, nothing else,” he said.

On the appointment of BJP State president, he said that for the past several months several names have been floated for the post and nothing else has happened.

“What the BJP high command is doing is that they are floating names to see the reaction and for experimentation. If one fails, they will float another name. Already, Shobha Karandlaje has termed it [her name being considered for the post] is a rumour. If at all you need any example on the failure of a national party, the State BJP is the best example. The BJP has reached a pitiable condition of not being able to appoint its State president,” he said.

On his touring the State, Mr. Shettar said that he has been touring the State even before and it is nothing new. And, he has continued it after joining the Congress also, he added.

On the forecast about the Congress government collapse after Sankranti, he said that it is nothing but a misinformation campaign by the BJP being launched to retain its leaders. “The Congress government in the State will complete its five-year term,” he said.

On bringing Kanakapura under Bengaluru, Mr. Shettar defended Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement saying that Kanakapura is already part of Bengaluru Rural area and there is nothing to be surprised about it.

“Mr. Shivakumar has commented about development of his constituency, Kanakapura. But it has become a fashion to politicise every development,” he said.