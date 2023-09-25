It is a pro-people initiative, says Minister

September 25, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare and Ballari in-charge B. Nagendra has said that the Janata Darshan is a pro-people initiative of the government to redress people’s issues in their neighbourhood.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the first district-level Janata Darshan at the new district administrative complex in Ballari on Monday, he called upon the people to make use of the programme to get the administration and government to hear their grievances.

“People running from pillar to post to get their work done is a very common thing one can witness in any government office. Our government is people-friendly. We sit with all the officials and redress people’s issues. We will try to resolve them on the spot. Janata Darshan will be held every month and people can come with their grievances and get them resolved on the spot. Issues that cannot be resolved on the spot will be resolved within a stipulated time,” Mr. Nagendra said.

The Minister said that all the applications received during Janata Darshan will be recorded in the Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System and each application will be forwarded to the department concerned for further action. District-level officers will then resolve them and offer remedies within a stipulated time, he added.

The district administration opened 15 counters to receive applications. And, hundreds of people from across the district arrived at the Janata Darshan with diverse problems.

Officers from Revenue, Stamps and Registration, Mines and Geology, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation, City Corporation, Education, Urban Development, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and other departments were present to address issues.

Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, Ballari Mayor D. Triveni, Deputy Mayor B. Janaki, district in-charge Secretary Thrilok Chandra, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ranjit Kumar Bandaru, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Deputy Conservator of Forest Sandip Suryawanshi and other senior officers were present.

