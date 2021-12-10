It is 99.83% in Bidar

KALABURAGI

10 December 2021 22:10 IST

Bidar Local Authorities Constituency of the Legislative Council recorded a voter turnout of 99.83% on Friday. Of the total 3,456 voters, 3,450 (1,653 men and 1,797 women) cast their votes.

As per a data provided by the district administration, polling picked up within an hour after it started at 8 a.m. and 873 voters had exercised their franchises (25.26%) by 10 a.m. In the next two hours, 1,823 more voters cast their votes to take the total number of polled votes to 2,693 (78.01%).

The number of polled votes further jumped to 3,398 (98.32%), with an addition of 703 votes by 2 p.m. In the last two hours of polling that ended at 4 p.m., only 52 members cast their votes to take the total number of polled votes to 3,450 (99.83%).

Only six members, one each from Bidar, Hulsoor and Aurad (B) taluks and three from Chitaguppa taluk, did not vote. Basavakalyan, Bhalki, Kamalanagar and Humnabad taluks achieved 100% voting.