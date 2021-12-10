Karnataka

It is 99.83% in Bidar

Bidar Local Authorities Constituency of the Legislative Council recorded a voter turnout of 99.83% on Friday. Of the total 3,456 voters, 3,450 (1,653 men and 1,797 women) cast their votes.

As per a data provided by the district administration, polling picked up within an hour after it started at 8 a.m. and 873 voters had exercised their franchises (25.26%) by 10 a.m. In the next two hours, 1,823 more voters cast their votes to take the total number of polled votes to 2,693 (78.01%).

The number of polled votes further jumped to 3,398 (98.32%), with an addition of 703 votes by 2 p.m. In the last two hours of polling that ended at 4 p.m., only 52 members cast their votes to take the total number of polled votes to 3,450 (99.83%).

Only six members, one each from Bidar, Hulsoor and Aurad (B) taluks and three from Chitaguppa taluk, did not vote. Basavakalyan, Bhalki, Kamalanagar and Humnabad taluks achieved 100% voting.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 10:10:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/it-is-9983-in-bidar/article37928021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY