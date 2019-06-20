It is 13 months now since the last salary

It has been 13 months since Shanawaz Kadri and three of his colleagues received their salary from the Department of Agriculture.

Working as an Agriculture Officer in Vijayapura district, these four officials have been running from pillar to post for the last 13 months to get their salaries cleared. However, neither the officials in Vijayapura nor those in Bengaluru appear to be interested in settling the issue and clear their salaries.

The four officials, B.R. Borgi, N.B. Patil, Tehzeen Sollapurkar and Mr. Kadri were appointed as Assistant Agriculture Officer in 2012 after which they were getting salary regularly. But, after their promotion as Agriculture Officer in 2017, they began facing problems.

“We were told that since the head of account of all Agriculture Officers was present in Davangere, our salary will be cleared only after the Davangere office transferred our salaries to Vijayapura. We thought it was a routine official process. Thus, we waited for some time to get the issue resolved. But after waiting for four months, when we did not receive our salary, we started asking the officials here. And, since then, except getting hollow promises, we are have got nothing. With no salary since the last over a year, life has become miserable. I have already borrowed ₹ 6 lakh loan from relatives to meet daily household expenses,” Mr. Kadri said.

The situation of the other three officials is no different. They are also managing their family expenses with great difficulty.

They said that when the officials in the district failed to get the work cleared, they had no choice but to go to the Bengaluru office to get the work done on their own.

“In Bengaluru also, we received the same reply saying that the head of account has not been changed. I am asking them, who should do these clerical work. Who should get all these issues resolved? It is not our job to do; yet the officials are now forcing us to get the work done if we want our salaries. They are treating us like slaves,” the four officials said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Shivakumar said that he was not aware of the issue as nobody brought the matter to his notice. He said that he would try to find a solution if details are given to him.