It has been a steady rise for Pralhad Joshi

From a boy who spent his childhood in railway quarters to a people’s representative, and now a Union Minister, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi’s journey to top political positions has been steady.

As he took oath as Minister in New Delhi on Thursday evening, Mr. Joshi also ended the district’s over four-decade wait for representation in the Council of Union Ministers.

Sarojini Mahishi and F.H. Mohsin (Dharwad South Constituency) were the last leaders from undivided Dharwad district to become Union Ministers. While Ms. Mahishi was the Minister of State for Law and Justice and Company Affairs during 1974-76, and Mr. Mohsin was the Union Deputy Minister for Home Affairs (1971-77).

Before them, D.P. Karamakar from Dharwad was in the Union Cabinet during 1950s.

Mr. Joshi was born into a middle-class family. His father Venkatesh Joshi was a railway employee and his mother, Malatibai, a home-maker.

The railway quarters on Karwar Road in Hubballi was where Mr. Joshi spent his childhood and his graduate years.

He was groomed after an early contact with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) groomed him and it resulted in him being part of the movement to hoist the national flag at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. The movement ultimately led to the growth of BJP in the region, which was otherwise a Congress bastion.

Although Mr. Joshi began his career by setting up a small industry ‘Vibhav Chemicals’, which has now spread to other States, his association with the Sangh Parivar and, subsequently, the BJP took him into politics.

Mr. Joshi’s work as a BJP office-bearer under the mentorship of the late Union Minister Ananth Kumar, saw him grow steadily and it got him the party ticket for Dharwad North Constituency in 2004. Since then, Mr. Joshi has not looked back.

He has won successively four times and, in between, even served as the president of the party’s State unit.

He also served as Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways and in the 16th Lok Sabha he was Chairman of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas.

In the recent election, apart from seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Joshi had listed out his contributions to the development of the constituency. Now the electorate will look for a more proactive role by him in the coming years.