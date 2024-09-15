IT employees opt to commute between Mysuru-Bengaluru thanks to new highway, extended Metro

:

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion has led many professionals working in the IT sector to seek alternatives for a more stress-free and comfortable commute. An increasing number of them are choosing to commute daily between Mysuru and Bengaluru, rather than stay in Bengaluru.

Most such commuters who spoke to The Hindu said that, thanks to the upgraded Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway, which has reduced travel time between the two cities to just two hours, it’s a more viable option than living in the chaotic city. Add to this the extended Namma Metro line, and many of them say the journey is smooth.

For most commuters, the journey begins early in the morning when they board the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses from Mysuru, with buses running at least every 30 minutes. They travel towards Bengaluru and disembark at the Kengeri Metro station. From there, they take the Namma Metro, allowing them to reach their workplaces spread across the city’s tech corridors, including Whitefield and Mahadevpura, to which the Purple Line of the metro has been extended.

Convenient solution

The inter-city commuters say the completion of the six-lane, access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway has been a game changer. “I used to live in Bengaluru, but the daily grind was unbearable. Moving to Mysuru, which is my native place, gave me a better quality of life. With the expressway, the commute to Bengaluru is now faster and more comfortable,” Rajesh Kumar, an IT professional, said.

This ease of travel is further supported by Bengaluru’s expanded Purple Line Metro stretch. The Purple Line, which connects Challaghatta to many parts of east Bengaluru and Whitefield (Kadugodi), has proved to be another major relief for commuters. With seamless integration between KSRTC buses and the Metro system, the journey from Mysuru to various IT hubs in Bengaluru has become both efficient and economical, commuters say.

“I shifted back to Mysuru a few months ago after the opening of the whole Purple Line stretch,” Shalini R., a software developer working in Whitefield, said. “I take the KSRTC bus every day, since it’s free of cost due to the Shakti scheme (for women). I get off at Kengeri and take the Metro to reach my office. It’s a routine I prefer over being stuck in Bengaluru’s traffic for hours,” she added.

“With the option of hybrid working now available, I only need to go to the office three times a week. This makes travelling by bus and then taking the Metro a convenient way to reach my office in Whitefield from Mysuru, which is my hometown,” another commuter, Prasanth Murthy, said.

Increasing demand

There are also IT professionals from Mysuru who work in Bengaluru and return to Mysuru for the weekends, heading back to Bengaluru on Mondays for work. This new trend has increased the demand for KSRTC buses, particularly during peak hours. The bus stand in Mysuru sees a significantly higher rush on Mondays compared with other days, as many techies commute to their Bengaluru offices.

Commuters say that they need more bus services connecting the two cities. “Usually, many people travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru during peak hours, so the buses are crowded. KSRTC should increase the number of buses,” Dhananjay K., a commuter from Mysuru, said.

Recently, responding to an appeal from a tech employee who regularly commutes to Bengaluru’s Silk Board from Mysuru, the Mysuru city division of KSRTC stated it would consider running a direct service from Mysuru to Silk Board, provided they were able to get at least 50 passengers for the service. This initiative aims to better facilitate software professionals.