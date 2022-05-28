IT Department raids premises of ‘KGF Babu’

Sleuths from the Income Tax Department conducted a search and seizure operation on the premises linked to businessman and Congress politician Yusuf Sharief, well known as “KGF Babu”.

Searches began at his Vasanth Nagar residence on Saturday morning and simultaneous raids were reportedly held at the residences of some of his associates and eight real estate companies associated with Mr. Sharief. The raids were still on on Saturday evening and the I-T Department was tight-lipped about the results of the raid.

Mr. Sharief, a real estate businessman contested as a Congress candidate in the MLC elections from Bengaluru Urban seat to be elected from local bodies in December 2021 and lost the elections. He was in the spotlight for declaring ₹1,744 crore assets, historically the highest any politician has declared in the State till date. A Class V drop out, Mr. Sharief was a scrap dealer who made it big. He is an MLA ticket aspirant from Kolar from Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.