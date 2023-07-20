It continues to rain in Kalaburagi, Bidar districts for the fourth day

July 20, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Several parts of Kalaburagi and Bidar districts continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the fourth day on Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department.

Incessant rainfall that started on Monday continued to lash the districts on Thursday evening.

As per data provided by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, in the last seven days, Kalaburagi city has recorded a maximum of 72.2 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 30.7 mm.

Kamalapur taluk has recorded the highest rainfall of 112.5 mm, while Yadrami taluk has received the lowest rainfall of 26.9 mm.

The following is the actual amount of rainfall received in various taluks in one week: Chincholli 95mm, Kalagi 91 mm, Kalaburagi 89.8mm, Aland 82.5 mm, Shahabad 73 mm, Chittapur 69.1 mm, Sedam 67.8 mm, Afzalpur 54.3 mm and Jewargi 38.4 mm.

Meanwhile Bidar district recorded 101.8 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 38.3 mm.

Basavakalyan and Humnabad taluks each received the highest rainfall of 118 mm; followed by Kamalanagar and Bhalki taluks each with 99 mm rainfall and Aurad and Bidar taluks received 98 mm rainfall each, while it was 94.6 mm in Chittaguppa taluk in the last one week.