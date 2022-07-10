It continues to rain but not much outflow from dams

However, there has been additional inflow in various reservoirs in North Karnataka

However, there has been additional inflow in various reservoirs in North Karnataka

Incessant rainfall added to the inflow into various reservoirs in the North Karnataka region leading to a slight increase in the outflow from various dams and barrages, particularly in Belagavi district, on Sunday.

As there has been an increase in rainfall at the Patgaon dam site, there is a gradual increase in the water level of the Vedaganga. According to officials, if it continues to rain in the same way, then flooding might happen.

Like Saturday, water flow in the Krishna and its tributaries continued to stay beyond 75,000 cusecs on Sunday too. The 11 submerged barrages in the Chikkodi-Nippani region continue to remain submerged. Traffic on these barrages has been diverted. High alert has been sounded for villages downstream.

Outflow from Rajapur barrage, which is on the State border, stood at 57,000 cusecs on Sunday and inflow into the Doodhganga increased to 18,010 cusecs from 14,960 cusecs on Saturday. The Inflow increase in the Ghataprabha was over 3,226 cusecs.

The inflow at Alamatti dam stood at 75,207 cusecs on Sunday.

Water level in the Raja Lakhamagouda Jalashay (Ghataprabha) at Hidkal too has increased.

Officials began releasing water from the Alamatti dam on Sunday and the outflow stood at 451 cusecs. It was zero on Saturday.

The dam has a gross capacity of 123 tmcft. Water level stood at 515.08 m on Sunday against a full reservoir level of 519.60 m. The dam has a dead storage of 17.61 tmcft.

Water level in the Renuka Sagar dam over the Malaprabha stood at 13.824 tmcft against full capacity of 37.31 tmcft. Inflow increased to 6,791 cusecs from 4,256 cusecs on Saturday but outflow remained at 194 cusecs.

Outflow from Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir in Hidkal over the Ghataprabha river has been increased to 108 cusecs from 106 cusecs on Saturday, though the inflow has increased to 28,247 cusecs from 20,407 cusecs on Saturday. The dam has a storage of 11.149 tmc against gross storage of 13.169 tmc.