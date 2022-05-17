IT company to work with young talent

Vayavya, LGSI to soon sign agreement with VTU

Vayavya Labs, a Belagavi-based Embedded Software and Solutions Company, and LG Soft India (LGSI) will soon enter into an agreement with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).

This will help us work with young talent and benefit from the software development and allied activities being undertaken by Belagavi-based firms that are already servicing global companies, LGSI’s Vincent (Hojoong) Jeong said during a recent visit to the city.

Vayavya CEO R.K. Patil said that LGSI and Vayavya have collaborated on delivering some of the emerging key technologies responsible for autonomous and electric mobility till now. Both the companies are now looking at deeper engagements that can result in an enhanced cooperation in the other business areas of LGSI such as home appliances, business solutions and communications, he said.

Vayavya is an IT company with over 11 global patents. It s planning to set up a centre of global standards in Belagavi to leverage the facilities and the conducive technical ecosystem of the North Karnataka region.

Mr. Patil said that Belagavi is an emerging Tier-2 Tech city that has all the potential to be a preferred destination for software and technology professionals. “The city has connectivity through air and a robust ecosystem that can support major companies such as LGSI in the days to come. This also resonates well with the State Government’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative,’’ he said.