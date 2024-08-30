GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IT companies to share ideas, resources at BeTCA Tech Meet-Up 2024 on Sept. 8

Published - August 30, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The third edition of Tech Meet-Up 2024 will be organised by the Belagavi Technology Companies Association (BeTCA) in Belagavi on September 8. It will be held at the Presidency Club at 4 p.m.

“The event will witness exchange of innovative ideas and the advancement of technology, aiming at fostering growth and establishing Belagavi as a prominent tech hub. The 2024 edition will bring together a diverse group of participants, including leaders in artificial intelligence, IoT, FinTech, EdTech and other cutting-edge fields. This gathering will serve as an essential platform for knowledge sharing, networking and showcasing the latest technological advancements,” said a release.

BeTCA president R.K. Patil, said that the events are aimed at supporting the State government’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative. It aims at nurturing technological development and innovation across the State’s tier two and tier three cities.

BeTCA member Venkatesh Patil emphasized the event’s role in nurturing the next generation of tech talent. Those interested can register on the website, https://tinyurl.com/btm2024. Details can be had from Uday K. on Ph: 8971994847, or contact@betca.org or from the website, https://betca.org.

