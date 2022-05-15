Issues related to azaan, hijab, and halal resolved legally and amicably: CM

May 15, 2022 20:34 IST

‘Action has been taken in accordance with Supreme Court and High Court orders’

Stating that the issues like azaan, hijab, and halal meat had been resolved legally and cordially, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that providing an efficient and pro-people government was more important.

“Issues like azaan, hijab and halal, which had raised concern, have been resolved legally and cordially. Action has been taken in accordance with Supreme Court and High Court orders. The issues have been tackled efficiently. Giving efficient and pro-people administration is important,” the Chief Minister told presspersons in Hubballi in reaction to the Opposition’s attack on his style of governance.

On the issue of ministerial expansion, Mr. Bommai said that it will be carried out as per the instructions of the party top brass. “After the Supreme Court order on reservation in local bodies, the party is busy preparing for the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha polls. We had the BJP State Core Committee meeting yesterday. I will contact the party top brass over telephone tomorrow or the day after. The process on Cabinet expansion would happen according to their instructions,” he added.

On the reports that B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, would be given party ticket in the ensuing elections to vacant seats in Legislative Council and later inducted into the Cabinet, the Chief Minister said: “It is all left to the party’s top leadership.”

Watch tower at Anjanadri

Later, at a function organised to inaugurate the renovated Dharavathi Hanuman temple, the Chief Minister said that the State government has decided to build a watch tower atop the historic Anjanadri hill, near Hampi. “Lord Hanuman was born in Karnataka and is a proud son of Karnataka. We have provided a grant of ₹100 crore in the Budget for a comprehensive development of Anjanadri hill. All amenities including a ropeway to reach the hill top and other facilities will be provided to tourists,” Mr. Bommai said.

He said that while a grand temple is being built for Lord Sriram in Ayodhya, Anjaneya temple is being developed here.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present.