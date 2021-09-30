Issues in circular movement of vehicles to be addressed: Mayor

The problems noticed in circular one-way movement from Clock Tower to Clock Tower via A.B. Shetty Circle, Hamilton Circle, and Rao and Rao Circle will be referred to the District Traffic Advisory Committee for redressal, said Mayor Premanand Shetty on Thursday.

During the ordinary meeting of Mangaluru City Corporation Council, councillor A.C. Vinayraj said the new circular one-way movement, which came into effect from September 23, has been causing problems to motorists and pedestrians.

Mr. Vinayraj said motorists coming from St. Ann’s College and from Bunder are forced to take a circular route to reach their destination. “The changes have been brought by keeping the council in the dark,” he said. The Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., which is doing the city beautification work, is not empowered to suggest circular one-way movement.

Councillor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said the circular one-way movement has been enforced to ensure clog-free movement of vehicles in the central part of the city. He said it was following public consultation that the Police Commissioner notified the circular movement. One-way movement was already on the Hamilton Circle–Rao and Rao Circle-Clock Tower route and now Clock Tower-A.B. Shetty Circle-Hamilton Circle route has been added, he said.

While confirming with contention of Mr. Kannur, Mr. Shetty said problems namely because of incomplete pedestrian underpass between Mini Vidhana Soudha and Lady Goschen Hospital needs to be addressed. There was also problem because of city buses entering the service bus stand after Rao and Rao Circle.