Issues concerning extraction of sand in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will be resolved in a week: Sunil Kumar

MANGALURU

06 February 2022 01:55 IST

The issues concerning the extraction of sand in the Coastal Regulatory Zone and non-CRZ areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which have made it difficult for people to get sand at an affordable price, will be resolved in a week, said Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar here on Saturday.

At the ‘Meet the press’ programme organised by the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Union, Mr. Kumar said because of restrictions by the National Green Tribunal and some litigations, the administration was finding it hard to provide the required quantity of sand in the two districts. “I agree, we are unable to meet the expectations of people and provide them sufficient quantity of sand,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said he had a discussion with Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and other officials. “We will shortly come out with a solution, most probably by February 11,” he said and added that it would take a final shape following a meeting of the high-powered committee in Bengaluru on February 14.

File clearance

Mr. Kumar said a file clearance drive would be held in all government departments in Dakshina Kannada between February 19 and 28. “No official can keep any files pending with him during the period,” he said and added that a Kandaaya Mela would be held on February 28 or a few days later where beneficiaries of the drive would be called.

Ruling out any proposal before the Government about increasing power charges, the Minister said panchayats and other local bodies should take steps to clear dues to ESCOMs and also take action to prevent misuse of the power supply provided for streetlights.

While expressing concern over restrictions by the Forest Department that was preventing Energy and other departments from carrying out development works, Mr. Kumar said all hurdles for installation of 110-kV electricity line in Sullia taluk had been cleared and the work would be taken up shortly.

The ongoing road and other works taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL), he said, complimented the larger objective of the MSCL in improving fishing and tourism facilities in the region. “If there are any problems in execution of works, they will be addressed,” he said.

Asked about the much-delayed construction of District Rangamandira in Mangauluru, the Minister said the Kannada and Culture Department had come out with norms to sanction ₹5 crore and ₹3 crore, respectively, for district and taluk Rangamandiras.