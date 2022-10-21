Issue SOP to police to follow mandate of NDPS Act in search and seizure process: HC

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 21:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing shock over the breach of the provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the State police during the seizure of ganja, the High Court of Karnataka has directed the State Police Chief to issue the standard operating procedure (SOP) for search and seizure of banned drugs.

“It is rather shocking that in spite of the NDPS Act being in existence and operation for several decades these kinds of procedural irregularities are committed by the police officers, leading to the quashing of criminal proceedings,” the court observed.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the direction while quashing a criminal case registered against Mruthyunjaya, a resident of Kolar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court found that the Malur police, who had seized ganja from the alleged possession of the petitioner-accused, had failed to follow the procedure prescribed in Section 50 of the NDPS Act.

Pointing out that the NDPS Acgt mandates that search of a person has to be carried out in the presence of a gazetted officer and if such an officer is not available immediately the person has to be retained till the availability of such officer, the court said the police had failed to follow this mandatory procedure in case of the petitioner.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court also said that the SOP to be issued within four weeks should also contain the penalty for the police officers for violating the law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
police
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app