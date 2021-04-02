Issue raised by Eshwarappa will be resolved amicably: Kateel

MANGALURU

02 April 2021 15:45 IST

The issue raised by senior party leader and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa with Governor Vajubhai Vala will be resolved amicably in the next few days, said BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said as a senior party leader Mr. Eshwarappa has raised the issue of grant of funds to panchayats by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa bypassing him. “The contents of Mr. Eshwarappa’s letter to Governor are the same as in the letter written to me. The issue will be resolved shortly,” Mr. Kateel said. He has already spoken to Mr. Eshwarappa and also the MLAs involved. “The issue will have an happy ending.”

On the demand by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for resignation of Chief Minister and imposition of President’s rule, Mr. Kateel hit back and said Mr. Siddaramaiah has forgotten the way Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore the ordinance passed by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh in 2013. “The Congress should focus on resolving the internal feud between Mr. Siddaramaiah and State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar.”

Mr. Kateel said what Mr. Eshwarappa has done cannot be compared to statements made by BJP functionary Basanagouda Patil Yatnal about the Chief Minister. “Notice has been issued to Mr. Patil,” he added.