GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Issue project displaced person certificates to forest dwellers moving out, environmentalists tell government

This can help reduce man-animal conflict, they say

December 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The State government has been urged to facilitate the movement of tribals and other forests dwellers out of these protected areas by providing benefits such as reservation and land grants.

The State government has been urged to facilitate the movement of tribals and other forests dwellers out of these protected areas by providing benefits such as reservation and land grants. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Environmentalists have suggested several measures to reduce man-animal conflict and preserve forests and wildlife sanctuaries.

Among these is a request to the State government to facilitate the movement of tribals and other residents of forests out of these protected areas. This, they say, is facilitated by providing benefits such as reservation and land grants.

This has to be followed by expediting the process of issuing project displaced person certificates to those displaced by the declaration of wildlife sanctuaries. It can help them settle in revenue villages, they say.

“Most of the residents of forests are willing to come out if given proper facilities. It can be achieved by providing additional benefits to such displaced families. This can be kick-started by issuing project displaced person certificates,” said wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni, who has been advocating their cause.

He believes that these certificates issued to eligible persons can have several positive effects, including conservation, proliferation of wildlife, focused development and reduction of burden on forests.

“Maharashtra has succeeded to a significant extent by issuing project displaced person certificates. The Maharashtra Project Affected Persons Rehabilitation Act 1999 empowers the State government and its officers to provide benefits to displaced persons, including reservation in jobs and education. The district collector certifies that a family is eligible for such benefits and issues the certificates to the affected persons in those families,” he said.

“The collector has a duty to provide developed land to beneficiaries who have lost land or dwelling houses to projects. The Maharashtra Act clarifies that this is in accordance with the State policy in line with the spirit of Article 39 b of the Constitution,” he said.

“The Article says that ‘the distribution of ownership and control of the community’s material resources should serve the common good. It also states that the economic system should be executed in a way that prevents the concentration of wealth and means of production from harming the common good’,” he said.

“The National Tiger Conservation Authority has recommended the issue of such certificates in all States facing the issue of rehabilitation of forest dwellers. Karnataka should follow these recommendations and issue such certificates,” Mr. Kulkarni has said in his letter to the government.

Meanwhile, Minister for Forests and Ecology Eshwar Khandre has said that it is a good suggestion and assured him of the government considering it positively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.