Issue of 108 ambulance service addressed, says Health Minister

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 19:20 IST

Emergency ambulance services, which were hit after the 108 Arogya Kavacha call centre suddenly stopped answering emergency calls following technical glitch, has been now been restored, said Health Minister K. Sudhakar. Services were hit on Saturday and Sunday.

Responding to queries in Bengaluru, Mr. Sudhakar said the system had been put back into action from 3 p.m. on Sunday by connecting to the back-up server.

“I have directed the authorities to purchase a new motherboard,” he said. He also pointed out that he had held a videoconference with the district-level medical authorities to take stock of the situation

He denied reports that lack of access to ambulances resulted in the death of a person. “Our doctors will visit the spot and file a report,” he said.

