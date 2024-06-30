Issue about having more Dy. CM posts lands in Cong. high command’s court

Amidst the intense talk over the change of Chief Minister and creation of multiple posts of Deputy Chief Minister in the State, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Sunday.

During the meeting, the ongoing public exchanges between leaders from the camps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar were discussed, party sources said. The focus was reported to be mainly on the manner in which such exchanges were affecting the image of the government.

Mr. Shivakumar is learnt to have raised the issue, especially the way in which Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna had been publicly demanding that there should be multiple posts of Deputy Chief Minister.

The exchange of barbs have not stopped despite Mr. Shivakumar warning partymen not to speak in public. It may be noted that even the Chief Minister had recently asked Mr. Rajanna not to raise such issues in public.

The sources said that it was likely that Mr. Kharge would intervene in the matter.

“Any disciplinary matter against the Cabinet ministers speaking in public can be taken only by the AICC. Mr. Kharge might himself ask the Ministers to stop making public comments or may ask party general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala to talk. What is happening now is sending out bad optics for Congress government,“ said a KPCC functionary.

The demand for creation of multiple posts of Deputy Chief Minister being demanded by leaders who are perceived to be close to Mr. Siddaramaiah is being seen in political circles as an effort to clip the political wings of Mr. Shivakumar.

Those who are supporting the idea of creation of multiple posts of Deputy Chief Minister are suggesting that they should be given to leaders from Lingayat, SC, ST, and minority communities in addition to Mr. Shivakumar.