ISRO shortlists 368 student ‘scientists’ for YuViKa

11 March 2020 21:10 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shortlisted 358 high school students from across the country to be part of its second annual ‘catch them young’ programme, YuViKa.

The provisional list has 10 local students in the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) category. The final pool of over 100 ‘budding scientists’ from class 9 will be selected by March 31 and they will take part in a two-week residential awareness programme to be held in different ISRO centres from May 11 to 22, ISRO said.

The online selection process began in February with priority to applicants from government or aided schools in rural areas. The five girls and five boys shortlisted from Karnataka are from schools in Nipani, Challakere, Baindur, Holenarsipur, Bangarpet, and rural Mysuru.

Finally, three students from each State or UT and studying in CBSE, ICSE, and State streams will join the Yuva Vigyani Karyakram. Five additional seats are for pupils in the OCI category.

The programme includes invited talks, sharing of experiences by eminent scientists, visits to ISRO facilities and laboratories, discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.