ISRO scientists interact with engineering students

November 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Five distinguished ISRO scientists, Srikanth Zolgikar, Jagadevi Patil, Vijayshree Kande, D.R. Veeresha and Neeta Tirmal, who were part of Chandrayaan-3 and are also alumni of Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering, were felicitated by the institution here on Friday.

Mr,. Zolgikar addressing students and staff, said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission has made every Indian feel proud. He said that he feels very fortunate to work at ISRO and to be a part of the mission to moon.

Mr. Zolgikar asserted that the Indian space technology sector has seen significant growth and development over the past few decades, with the ISRO at the forefront of the space programme.

He called upon students to come up with innovative ideas and achieve greater heights through hard work and dedication.

Later, in a wide-ranging talk about Chandrayaan-3, Mr. Veeresha said that ISRO has developed a range of satellite technologies, including communication, remote sensing, navigation and weather forecasting.

The scientist said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 can inspire students, as they can learn from their mistakes “like we did from the failure of Chandrayaan-2” and work with dedication until they reach their goal.

Explaining the satellite industry trends, Mr. Veeresha said that between 2020 and 2030, on an average 1,704 satellites will be launched and 13 commercial GEO satellites will be ordered every year by 2030. Of the total funds spent on space programmes, 73% went for manufacturing and 27% for launching.

Vijayshree Kande also interacted with students on the challenges of mission operation interspersed with inspiring stories and examples.

