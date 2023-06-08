ISRO readies plan for next generation launch vehicle

June 08, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The architecture for Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO), ambitious Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) has been finalised, ISRO chairman S. Somnath has said.

Speaking to presspersons at the SMOPS-2023 International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations here on Thursday, he said that the team working on the NGLV programme had already submitted a preliminary report focusing on what the rocket should look like.

“A big team is working on it at various centres and they came out with a report on how this rocket should look, what are the technology inputs, what are the approaches we should do, where we should do, manufacturing everything is being addressed,” Mr. Somnath said.

He added that ISRO wanted the NGLV to be partially reusable and that the boosters should be reusable.

“We should use new generation propulsion, we must have cryogenic propulsion also in case we need to improve payload and it must be manufacturable using the materials currently available in India. The cost should be brought down, the manufacturing cycle and industry should be looked at. After this process we are going to consult with every industry before we take up the project,” the ISRO chief added.

He said that the industry would be asked if they could accept the responsibility, and NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, would discuss it with the industry.

“If the industry is willing, they will be onboarded to be a shareholder and partner in this process where they get to be a responsible partner in designing and manufacturing. We will create a business model for funding,” he added.

Mr. Somnath said that the NGLV would be offered as a commercial launcher vehicle, for both governmental, and private use.

“This is the plan; it may take maybe five to 10 years given that new rocket development is a long-drawn process. But one big advantage is we have the facilities necessary to develop it today right now. This means development can happen without much investment,” Mr. Somnath said.

