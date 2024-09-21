ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL achieve milestone 

Published - September 21, 2024 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

75 technology transfer agreements signed with non-governmental entities

The Hindu Bureau

 ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL have signed 75 technology transfer agreements (TTAs) with non-governmental entities (NGEs).

Five TTAs were signed on Friday at IN-SPACe, Bengaluru. They were signed with Anabond Ltd., Salvo Industries Pvt. Ltd., Micropack Pvt. Ltd., and Astra Microwave Products Ltd.

Post space reforms in India, a significant number of collaborations have taken place between ISRO and various NGEs. The TTAs aim to give private players the opportunity to access the developed technologies available with ISRO, enabling them to use space-related technology for commercial applications in space as well as other sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, defence, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.

Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, said, “The milestone of achieving 75 technology transfer agreements marks a significant step forward in empowering India’s space private sector to harness cutting-edge space technologies for not just commercial applications, but also applications beneficial to society. This reflects our effort at IN-SPACe in facilitating successful collaborations between ISRO, NSIL, and non-governmental entities, supporting them in driving innovation and contributing to the growth of a thriving space economy in India.”

