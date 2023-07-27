ISRO completes launch rehearsal of PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission 

July 27, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has completed the launch rehearsal of the PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission, which is scheduled to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota at 6.30 a.m. on July 30.

“The launch rehearsal is completed today morning,” the space agency said on Thursday.

ISRO had earlier announced the launch of the PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR along with six co-passengers.

The space agency added that the DS-SAR satellite was developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries . This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1m resolution at full polarimetry.

New Space India Limited ) has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite.

The co-passengers on the mission are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE) which is an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit, and ORB-12 STRIDER which is a satellite developed under an international collaboration.