ISRO chairman launches Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon

The Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon being organised as part of National Space Day-2024 celebrations was launched by ISRO chairman S. Somanath on Thursday.

Twelve problem statements in the areas of geospatial domain, space science, image processing, and AI/ML areas have been identified for the hackathon and declared open to undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students across the country. A team of three to four students can participate and address the challenges with innovative solutions.

Initially, 100 teams will be selected based on their ideation and approach to problem-solving and later 30 teams will be shortlisted by an expert committee for the 30-hour grand finale at NRSC, Hyderabad, on August 13 and 14.

Mr. Somanath emphasised that a hackathon programme is being organised to create more and more application-driven ecosystems and bring in innovation in space-based applications which will benefit both society and the nation.

He added that the innovative ideas generated from this hackathon could evolve into successful business models.

India achieved the safe and precise soft landing of the Vikram Lander near the southern polar region of the moon and the successful deployment of Pragyaan Rover on the surface of the moon on August 23, 2023.

To commemorate the feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the National Space Day would be celebrated on August 23rd every year.

Several Pan-India outreach activities and public engagements are being planned as part of the maiden National Space Day celebration.

